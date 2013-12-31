Dec 31 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the opening test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Pakistan won the toss and chose to field Pakistan first innings Khurram Manzoor run out 21 Ahmed Shehzad not out 25 Total (one wicket; 18.1 overs) 46 Still to bat: Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan Fall of wicket: 1-46 Bowling: Lakmal 7-2-17-0, Mathews 1-0-6-0, Eranga 5-1-18-0, Herath 5-3-5-0, Senanayake 0.1-0-0-0 Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Shafiq b Junaid 38 K. Silva c Hafeez b Bhatti 20 K. Sangakkara c Shehzad b Junaid 16 M. Jayawardene c Akmal b Bhatti 5 D. Chandimal c Hafeez b Bhatti 0 A. Mathews st Akmal b Ajmal 91 P. Jayawardene c Akmal b Junaid 5 S. Senanayake C Akmal b Junaid 5 R. Herath b Junaid 0 S. Eranga c Akmal b Ajmal 14 S. Lakmal not out 1 Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1) 9 Total (all out; 65 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-67 3-76 4-76 5-82 6-104 7-124 8-124 9-185 Bowling: Junaid 20-4-58-5, Rahat 16-3-41-0, Bhatti 15-1-65-3 (1nb), Ajmal 14-3-32-2 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)