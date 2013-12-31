Dec 31 Scoreboard at the close on the first day
of the opening test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi
on Tuesday.
Pakistan won the toss and chose to field
Pakistan first innings
Khurram Manzoor run out 21
Ahmed Shehzad not out 25
Total (one wicket; 18.1 overs) 46
Still to bat: Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq,
Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed
Ajmal, Junaid Khan
Fall of wicket: 1-46
Bowling: Lakmal 7-2-17-0, Mathews 1-0-6-0, Eranga 5-1-18-0,
Herath 5-3-5-0, Senanayake 0.1-0-0-0
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne c Shafiq b Junaid 38
K. Silva c Hafeez b Bhatti 20
K. Sangakkara c Shehzad b Junaid 16
M. Jayawardene c Akmal b Bhatti 5
D. Chandimal c Hafeez b Bhatti 0
A. Mathews st Akmal b Ajmal 91
P. Jayawardene c Akmal b Junaid 5
S. Senanayake C Akmal b Junaid 5
R. Herath b Junaid 0
S. Eranga c Akmal b Ajmal 14
S. Lakmal not out 1
Extras (b-4, lb-4, nb-1) 9
Total (all out; 65 overs) 204
Fall of wickets: 1-57 2-67 3-76 4-76 5-82 6-104 7-124 8-124
9-185
Bowling: Junaid 20-4-58-5, Rahat 16-3-41-0, Bhatti 15-1-65-3
(1nb), Ajmal 14-3-32-2
