Jan 2 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Sri Lanka first innings 204

Pakistan first innings (overnight 327-4) Khurram Manzoor run out 21 Ahmed Shehzad c Karunaratne b Eranga 38 Mohammad Hafeez c Silva b Lakmal 11 Younus Khan b Eranga 136 Misbah-ul-Haq c Sangakkara b Herath 135 Asad Shafiq c Silva b Lakmal 13 Adnan Akmal c Senanayake b Eranga 6 Bilawal Bhatti c P Jayawardene b Mathews 14 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Herath 0 Rahat Ali b Herath 0 Junaid Khan not out 4 Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-2) 5 Total (all out - 129.1 overs) 383

Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-59 3-83 4-301 5-329 6-342 7-369 8-378 9-378

Bowling: Lakmal 33-9-99-2 (2nb, 1w), Mathews 13-1-43-1, Eranga 30-6-80-3, Herath 35.1-9-93-3, Senanayake 18-2-66-0

Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne b Junaid 24 K. Silva c Akmal b Junaid 81 K. Sangakkara c Younus b Bhatti 55 M. Jayawardene c Shafiq b Bhatti 0 D. Chandimal not out 24 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (four wickets - 61.3 overs) 186

Still to bat: A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, S. Senanayake, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal

Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-146 3-150 4-186

Bowling: Junaid 13.3-0-46-2, Rahat 17-6-33-0, Bhatti 14-1-65-2, Ajmal 13-3-30-0, Hafeez 4-1-10-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)