Jan 3 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Sri Lanka first innings 204
Pakistan first innings 383
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 186-4) D. Karunaratne b Junaid 24 K. Silva c Akmal b Junaid 81 K. Sangakkara c Younus b Bhatti 55 M. Jayawardene c Shafiq b Bhatti 0 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 89 A. Mathews not out 116 P. Jayawardene not out 48 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (five wickets, 148 overs) 420
Still to bat: S. Senanayake, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal
Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-146 3-150 4-186 5-324
Bowling (to date): Junaid 31-2-81-3, Rahat 33-8-82-0, Bhatti 33-8-131-2, Ajmal 42-10-96-0, Hafeez 9-1-23-0