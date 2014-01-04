UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 4 Scoreboard after the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the fifth day in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Sri Lanka first innings 204 Pakistan first innings 383 Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 420-5) D. Karunaratne b Junaid 24 K. Silva c Akmal b Junaid 81 K. Sangakkara c Younus b Bhatti 55 M. Jayawardene c Shafiq b Bhatti 0 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 89 A. Mathews not out 157 P. Jayawardene not out 63 Extras (b-4, lb-7) 11 Total (five wickets dec; 168.3 overs) 480 Did not bat: S. Senanayake, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-146 3-150 4-186 5-324 Bowling: Junaid 36-3-93-3, Rahat 38.3-9-92-0, Bhatti 36-8-146-2, Ajmal 49-10-115-0, Hafeez 9-1-23-0 Pakistan second innings Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 8 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Herath 55 Mohammad Hafeez not out 80 Younus Khan not out 13 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (two wickets; 52 overs) 158 Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-125 Bowling: Lakmal 13-1-43-1, Eranga 11-0-38-0 (1nb), Herath 21-8-37-1, Mathews 2-0-9-0, Senanayake 5-0-30-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakrborty)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.