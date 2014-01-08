Jan 8 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Pakistan first innings Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 73 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Pradeep 3 Mohammad Hafeez b Pradeep 21 Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 13 Misbah-ul-Haq c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 1 Asad Shafiq c Silva b Lakmal 6 Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 7 Bilawal Bhatti not out 24 Saeed Ajmal c Silva b Herath 8 Rahat Ali lbw b Herath 0 Junaid Khan lbw b Herath 2 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (all out; 63.5 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-78 3-107 4-109 5-118 6-127 7-129 8-151 9-151 Bowling: Lakmal 21-6-45-2, Eranga 14-4-25-2, Pradeep 18-2-62-3, Herath 10.5-3-26-3 Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Junaid 32 K. Silva not out 12 K. Sangakkara not out 12 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (one wicket; 16 overs) 57 Still to bat: M. Jayawardene, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Fall of wickets: 1-40 Bowling (to date): Junaid 7-1-26-1, Rahat 7-1-28-0, Ajmal 1-1-0-0, Bilawal 1-0-2-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Martyn Herman)