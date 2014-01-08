UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 8 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Pakistan first innings Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 73 Ahmed Shehzad lbw b Pradeep 3 Mohammad Hafeez b Pradeep 21 Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 13 Misbah-ul-Haq c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 1 Asad Shafiq c Silva b Lakmal 6 Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 7 Bilawal Bhatti not out 24 Saeed Ajmal c Silva b Herath 8 Rahat Ali lbw b Herath 0 Junaid Khan lbw b Herath 2 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (all out; 63.5 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-78 3-107 4-109 5-118 6-127 7-129 8-151 9-151 Bowling: Lakmal 21-6-45-2, Eranga 14-4-25-2, Pradeep 18-2-62-3, Herath 10.5-3-26-3 Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Junaid 32 K. Silva not out 12 K. Sangakkara not out 12 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (one wicket; 16 overs) 57 Still to bat: M. Jayawardene, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Fall of wickets: 1-40 Bowling (to date): Junaid 7-1-26-1, Rahat 7-1-28-0, Ajmal 1-1-0-0, Bilawal 1-0-2-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Martyn Herman)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.