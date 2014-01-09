Jan 9 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field

Pakistan first innings 165

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 57-1) D. Karunaratne lbw b Junaid 32 K. Silva lbw b Hafeez 95 K. Sangakkara lbw b Rahat 26 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 12 M. Jayawardene not out 106 A. Mathews not out 42 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (four wickets; 106 overs) 318

Still to bat: P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep

Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-75 3-88 4-227

Bowling (to date): Junaid 26-5-75-2, Rahat 26-5-109-1, Ajmal 27-9-45-0, Bilawal 21-3-75-0 (1nb, 1w), Hafeez 6-1-11-1