Jan 9 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Pakistan first innings 165
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 57-1) D. Karunaratne lbw b Junaid 32 K. Silva lbw b Hafeez 95 K. Sangakkara lbw b Rahat 26 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 12 M. Jayawardene not out 106 A. Mathews not out 42 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (four wickets; 106 overs) 318
Still to bat: P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep
Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-75 3-88 4-227
Bowling (to date): Junaid 26-5-75-2, Rahat 26-5-109-1, Ajmal 27-9-45-0, Bilawal 21-3-75-0 (1nb, 1w), Hafeez 6-1-11-1 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)