Jan 10 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field

Pakistan first innings 165

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 318-4) D. Karunaratne lbw b Junaid 32 K. Silva lbw b Hafeez 95 K. Sangakkara lbw b Rahat 26 D. Chandimal c Rahat b Junaid 12 M. Jayawardene b Ajmal 129 A. Mathews c Sarfraz b Rahat 42 P. Jayawardene b Junaid 9 R. Herath run out 6 S. Eranga b Bhatti 14 S. Lakmal not out 10 N. Pradeep lbw b Ajmal 3 Extras (b-1, lb-7, w-1, nb-1) 10 Total (all out; 134 overs) 388

Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-75 3-88 4-227 5-320 6-341 7-348 8-365 9-377

Bowling: Junaid 36-7-102-3, Rahat 36-6-131-2, Ajmal 34-11-56-2, Bhatti 22-3-80-1 (1nb, 1w), Hafeez 6-1-11-1

Pakistan second innings Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 6 Ahmed Shehzad c P. Jayawardene b Herath 9 Mohammad Hafeez c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 1 Younus Khan not out 62 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 53 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (three wickets; 49 overs) 132

Still to bat: Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-12 3-19

Bowling (to date): Lakmal 6-1-19-0, Pradeep 10-2-28-2, Herath 21-3-58-1, Eranga 12-3-26-0