Jan 11 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day
of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on
Saturday.
Pakistan first innings 165
Sri Lanka first innings 388
Pakistan second innings (Overnight 132-3)
Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 6
Ahmed Shehzad c P. Jayawardene b Herath 9
Mohammad Hafeez c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 1
Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b. Lakmal 77
Misbah-ul-Haq b Herath 97
Asad Shafiq b Karunaratne b Eranga 23
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 70
Bilawal Bhatti b Eranga 32
Saeed Ajmal not out 7
Extras (b-1, lb-7) 8
Total (7 wickets; 123.3 overs) 330
Still to bat: Rahat Ali, Junaid Khan
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-12 3-19 4-148 5-200 6-245 7-312
Bowling (to date): Lakmal 22-3-62-1, Pradeep 19-3-50-2,
Herath 43.3-8-124-2, Eranga 33-9-70-2, Mathews 5-1-9-0,
Sangakkara 1-0-7-0.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ed Osmond)