Jan 16 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat

Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Younus b Rehman 34 K. Silva c Sarfraz b Talha 17 K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Junaid 52 M. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 47 D. Chandimal c Shafiq b Ajmal 11 A. Mathews not out 24 P. Jayawardene not out 28 Extras (lb-5, nb-2) 7 Total (five wickets; 90 overs) 220

Still to bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal

Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-65 3-125 4-159 5-166

Bowling (to date): Junaid 17-3-44-1, Talha 20-2-64-1 (2nb), Ajmal 29-7-62-2, Rehman 24-9-45-1

Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)