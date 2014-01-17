Jan 17 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Friday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 220-5) D. Karunaratne c Younus b Rehman 34 K. Silva c Sarfraz b Talha 17 K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Junaid 52 M. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 47 D. Chandimal c Shafiq b Ajmal 11 A. Mathews c Shehzad b Junaid 91 P. Jayawardene c Junaid b Talha 35 D. Perera c Junaid b Talha 95 R. Herath lbw b Junaid 0 S. Eranga not out 25 S. Lakmal not out 3 Extras (b-5, lb-11, nb-2) 18 Total (nine wickets dec; 172 overs) 428

Fall of wickets: 1-31 2-65 3-125 4-159 5-166 6-239 7-351 8-351 9-423

Bowling: Junaid 32-5-81-3, Talha 32-3-99-3 (2nb), Ajmal 55-16-120-2, Rehman 50-14-101-1, Azhar 3-0-11-0

Pakistan first innings Khurram Manzoor not out 14 Ahmed Shehzad not out 5 Total (no loss; six overs) 19

Still to bat: Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Talha

Bowling (to date): Herath 3-1-7-0, Lakmal 1-0-4-0, Perera 2-1-8-0

Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0.