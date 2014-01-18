Jan 18 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat Sri Lanka first innings 428-9 dec. Pakistan first innings (overnight 19-0) Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 52 Ahmed Shehzad b Herath 147 Azhar Ali c Mathews b Perera 8 Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Herath 17 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 36 Asad Shafiq lbw b Eranga 18 Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Herath 5 Extras (b-1, lb-6, nb-1) 8 Total (six wickets; 95.3 overs) 291 Still to bat: Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Talha Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-149 3-189 4-245 5-274 Bowling (to date): Herath 31.3-8-88-3, Lakmal 21-4-57-0, Perera 17-1-71-1, Eranga 19-5-53-2 (1nb), Mathews 7-3-15-0 Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly)