Jan 18 Scoreboard at the close on the third day
of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in
Sharjah on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat
Sri Lanka first innings 428-9 dec.
Pakistan first innings (overnight 19-0)
Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 52
Ahmed Shehzad b Herath 147
Azhar Ali c Mathews b Perera 8
Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Herath 17
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 36
Asad Shafiq lbw b Eranga 18
Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Herath 5
Extras (b-1, lb-6, nb-1) 8
Total (six wickets; 95.3 overs) 291
Still to bat: Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman,
Mohammad Talha
Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-149 3-189 4-245 5-274
Bowling (to date): Herath 31.3-8-88-3, Lakmal 21-4-57-0,
Perera 17-1-71-1, Eranga 19-5-53-2 (1nb), Mathews 7-3-15-0
Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0.
