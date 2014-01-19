UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Jan 19 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Sunday.
Sri Lanka first innings 428-9 dec.
Pakistan first innings (overnight 291-6) Khurram Manzoor c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 52 Ahmed Shehzad b Herath 147 Azhar Ali c Mathews b Perera 8 Younus Khan c P. Jayawardene b Herath 17 Misbah-ul-Haq c Chandimal b Herath 63 Asad Shafiq lbw b Eranga 18 Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Herath 5 Abdur Rehman c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 2 Mohammad Talha lbw b Eranga 2 Saeed Ajmal not out 0 Junaid Khan c Chandimal b Herath 16 Extras (b-3, lb-6, w-1, nb-1) 11 Total (all out; 109.1 overs) 341
Fall of wickets: 1-114 2-149 3-189 4-245 5-274 6-291 7-294 8-300 9-325
Bowling: Herath 38.3-8-125-3 (1w), Lakmal 23-4-61-0, Perera 17-1-71-1, Eranga 24-5-60-4 (1nb), Mathews 7-3-15-0
Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne b Talha 8 K. Silva b Rehman 36 K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Rehman 8 M. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 46 D. Chandimal b Talha 13 A. Mathews not out 14 P. Jayawardene not out 6 Extras (w-1, nb-1) 2 Total (five wickets; 71 overs) 133
Still to bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-37 3-66 4-89 5-127
Bowling (to date): Junaid 15-5-25-0 (1w), Talha 16-2-36-2 (1nb), Rehman 22-7-36-2, Ajmal 18-5-36-1
Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams