Jan 20 Scoreboard at the end of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday. Sri Lanka first innings 428-9 dec Pakistan first innings 341 Sri Lanka second innings (Overnight 133-5) D. Karunaratne b Talha 8 K. Silva b Rehman 36 K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Rehman 8 M. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 46 D. Chandimal b Talha 13 A. Mathews c Manzoor b Talha 31 P. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 49 D. Perera c Azhar b Rehman 8 R. Herath c Younus b Rehman 0 S. Eranga c Rehman b Ajmal 3 S. Lakmal not out 2 Extras (b-2, lb-4, w-2, nb-2) 10 Total (all out; 101.4 overs) 214 Fall of wicket: 1-13 2-37 3-66 4-89 5-127 6-189 7-203 8-203 9-209 Bowling: Junaid 20-6-34-0 (w-1), Talha 23-2-65-3 (nb-2m w-1), Rehman 33-10-56-4, Ajmal 25.4-7-53-3. Pakistan second innings: Khurram Manzoor c Jayawardene b Lakmal 21 Ahmed Shehzad c Karunaratne b Lakmal 21 Azhar Ali c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 103 Younis Khan c Sangakkara b Mathews 29 Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 48 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 68 Asad Shafiq not out 1 Extras (b-6, lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 11 Total (five wickets; 57.3 overs) 302 Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman, Mohammad Talha Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-48 3-97 4-186 5-295 Bowling: Lakmal 12-0-79-3, Eranga 15.3-0-68-1 (nb-1, w-1), Herath 19-0-100-0 (w-2), Mathews 11-0-48-1. Series drawn 1-1. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)