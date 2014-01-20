Jan 20 Scoreboard at the end of the third and
final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday.
Sri Lanka first innings 428-9 dec
Pakistan first innings 341
Sri Lanka second innings (Overnight 133-5)
D. Karunaratne b Talha 8
K. Silva b Rehman 36
K. Sangakkara c Manzoor b Rehman 8
M. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 46
D. Chandimal b Talha 13
A. Mathews c Manzoor b Talha 31
P. Jayawardene c Azhar b Ajmal 49
D. Perera c Azhar b Rehman 8
R. Herath c Younus b Rehman 0
S. Eranga c Rehman b Ajmal 3
S. Lakmal not out 2
Extras (b-2, lb-4, w-2, nb-2) 10
Total (all out; 101.4 overs) 214
Fall of wicket: 1-13 2-37 3-66 4-89 5-127 6-189 7-203 8-203
9-209
Bowling: Junaid 20-6-34-0 (w-1), Talha 23-2-65-3 (nb-2m
w-1), Rehman 33-10-56-4, Ajmal 25.4-7-53-3.
Pakistan second innings:
Khurram Manzoor c Jayawardene b Lakmal 21
Ahmed Shehzad c Karunaratne b Lakmal 21
Azhar Ali c P Jayawardene b Lakmal 103
Younis Khan c Sangakkara b Mathews 29
Sarfraz Ahmed c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 48
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 68
Asad Shafiq not out 1
Extras (b-6, lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 11
Total (five wickets; 57.3 overs) 302
Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman,
Mohammad Talha
Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-48 3-97 4-186 5-295
Bowling: Lakmal 12-0-79-3, Eranga 15.3-0-68-1 (nb-1, w-1),
Herath 19-0-100-0 (w-2), Mathews 11-0-48-1.
Series drawn 1-1.
