(Refiles to correct fall of fourth wicket) Jan 27 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the opening test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Monday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal c Lakmal b Eranga 6 Shamsur Rahman c Vithanage b Eranga 33 Marshall Ayub lbw b Mathews 1 Mominul Haque c Vithanage b Lakmal 8 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Herath 55 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Lakmal 61 Nasir Hossain c Chandimal b Eranga 4 Sohag Gazi c Eranga b Lakmal 42 Robiul Islam c Perera b Eranga 5 Rubel Hossain b Herath 2 Al-Amin Hossain not out 6 Extras (lb-4, nb-5) 9 Total (all out - 63.5 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-40 3-40 4-59 5-145 6-150 7-203 8-219 9-222 Bowling: Lakmal 18.1-3-66-3 (4nb), Eranga 17.4-2-49-4 (1nb), Mathews 6-3-18-1, Perera 11-2-45-0, Herath 11-1-50-2 Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne not out 28 K. Silva not out 30 Extras (w-1, nb-1) 2 Total (for no wicket - 19 overs) 60 Still to bat: K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, D. Perera, S. Eranga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal Bowling: Robiul 4-1-12-0 (1w), Al-Amin 5-1-18-0, Rubel 4-0-20-0 (1nb), Gazi 5-2-8-0, Shakib 1-0-2-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly, editing by Tony Jimenez)