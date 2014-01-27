(Refiles to correct fall of fourth wicket)
Jan 27 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
first day of the opening test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
in Dhaka on Monday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal c Lakmal b Eranga 6
Shamsur Rahman c Vithanage b Eranga 33
Marshall Ayub lbw b Mathews 1
Mominul Haque c Vithanage b Lakmal 8
Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Herath 55
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Lakmal 61
Nasir Hossain c Chandimal b Eranga 4
Sohag Gazi c Eranga b Lakmal 42
Robiul Islam c Perera b Eranga 5
Rubel Hossain b Herath 2
Al-Amin Hossain not out 6
Extras (lb-4, nb-5) 9
Total (all out - 63.5 overs) 232
Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-40 3-40 4-59 5-145 6-150 7-203 8-219
9-222
Bowling: Lakmal 18.1-3-66-3 (4nb), Eranga 17.4-2-49-4 (1nb),
Mathews 6-3-18-1, Perera 11-2-45-0, Herath 11-1-50-2
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne not out 28
K. Silva not out 30
Extras (w-1, nb-1) 2
Total (for no wicket - 19 overs) 60
Still to bat: K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, D. Chandimal, A.
Mathews, K. Vithanage, D. Perera, S. Eranga, R. Herath, S.
Lakmal
Bowling: Robiul 4-1-12-0 (1w), Al-Amin 5-1-18-0, Rubel
4-0-20-0 (1nb), Gazi 5-2-8-0, Shakib 1-0-2-0
