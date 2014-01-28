Jan 28 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Bangladesh first innings 232 Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 60-0) D. Karunaratne c Robiul b Shakib 53 K. Silva lbw b Shakib 139 K. Sangakkara c Nasir b Al-Amin 75 M. Jayawardene not out 42 D. Chandimal b Shakib 40 S. Lakmal c Nasir b Gazi 0 Extras (b-8, w-12, nb-6) 26 Total (for 5 wickets) 375 Still to bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, D. Perera, S. Eranga, R. Herath Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-273 3-302 4-374 5-375 Bowling: Robiul 14-1-43-0, Al-Amin 25-2-87-1, Rubel 17-0-74-0, Gazi 16.2-3-44-1, Shakib 27-4-94-3, Mominul 6-0-20-0, Nasir 3-0-5-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)