Jan 28 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
second day of the first test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in
Dhaka on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Bangladesh first innings 232
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 60-0)
D. Karunaratne c Robiul b Shakib 53
K. Silva lbw b Shakib 139
K. Sangakkara c Nasir b Al-Amin 75
M. Jayawardene not out 42
D. Chandimal b Shakib 40
S. Lakmal c Nasir b Gazi 0
Extras (b-8, w-12, nb-6) 26
Total (for 5 wickets) 375
Still to bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, D. Perera, S.
Eranga, R. Herath
Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-273 3-302 4-374 5-375
Bowling: Robiul 14-1-43-0, Al-Amin 25-2-87-1, Rubel
17-0-74-0, Gazi 16.2-3-44-1, Shakib 27-4-94-3, Mominul 6-0-20-0,
Nasir 3-0-5-0
