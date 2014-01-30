Jan 30 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by an innings and 248 runs in the first test in Dhaka on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Bangladesh first innings 232 Sri Lanka first innings 730-6 declared Bangladesh second innings (overnight 35-1) Tamim Iqbal c Perera b Herath 11 Shamsur Rahman c Chandimal b Eranga 9 Marshall Ayub c Silva b Lakmal 18 Mominul Haque lbw b Perera 50 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Perera 25 Mushfiqur Rahim b Perera 14 Nasir Hossain c Herath b Perera 29 Sohag Gazi lbw b Lakmal 23 Robiul Islam lbw b Lakmal 1 Rubel Hossain c Silva b Perera 17 Al-Amin Hossain not out 32 Extras (b-9, lb-10, nb-2) 21 Total (all out, 51.5 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-35 3-50 4-102 5-133 6-150 7-183 8-197 9-197 Bowling: Lakmal 14-4-39-3 (2nb), Eranga 6-1-26-1, Herath 9-3-47-1, Perera 19.5-0-109-5, Mathews 3-0-10-0 Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)