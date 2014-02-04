UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Feb 4 Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Tuesday.
- -
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat
Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Al-Amin 31 K. Silva lbw b Gazi 11 K. Sangakkara not out 160 M. Jayawardene lbw b Mahmudullah 72 D. Chandimal c Kayes b Shakib 27 A. Mathews b Shakib 5 K. Vithanage not out 0 Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-1) 8 Total (five wickets; 92 overs) 314
Still to bat: N. Pradeep, A. Mendis, S. Lakmal, D. Perera
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-49 3-227 4-294 5-312
Bowling (to date): Al-Amin 19-4-56-1 (1nb), Gazi 30-4-98-1, Razzak 4-1-6-0, Shakib 15-1-70-2, Mahmudullah 22-2-70-1, Nasir 1-0-2-0, Shamsur 1-0-5-0
- -
Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by xx)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams