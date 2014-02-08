Cricket-Pakistan bowler Irfan suspended in corruption probe
March 14 Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament.
Feb 8 Scoreboard after the second test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the fifth day in Chittagong on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat Sri Lanka first innings 587 Bangladesh first innings 426 Sri Lanka second innings 305-4 dec. Bangladesh second innings (overnight 12-0) Tamim Iqbal b Vithanage 31 Shamsur Rahman b Perera 45 Imrul Kayes lbw b Perera 25 Mominul Haque not out 100 Shakib Al Hasan not out 43 Extras (b-12, lb-2, nb-13) 27 Total (for three wickets; 84.4 overs) 271 Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Hossain, Abdur Razzak Fall of wickets: 1-71 2-81 3-151 Bowling: Lakmal 13-5-30-0 (3nb), Perera 28-7-55-2, Mendis 16-0-61-0 (3nb), Pradeep 9.4-1-33-0 (4nb), Vithanage 16-0-73-1 (3nb), Karunaratne 2-0-5-0 - - Sri Lanka won series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI, March 14 Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
SYDNEY, March 14 A recall for one-test paceman Pat Cummins has been a long time coming but New South Wales captain Moises Henriques believes it still might be too soon for the bowler he considers a "freak of nature".