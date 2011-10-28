Oct 28 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings 239

Pakistan first innings (overnight 281-4) M. Hafeez lbw b Prasad 33 T. Umar c Silva b Prasad 27 A. Ali lbw b Dilshan 100 Y. Khan b Dilshan 55 Misbah-ul Haq c Jayawardene b Welegedara 41 S. Ajmal c Mathews b Welegedara 20 A. Shafiq c Jayawardene b Prasad 59 A. Akmal c Silva b Dilshan 41 A. Rehman b Herath 0 U. Gul lbw b Herath 2 J. Khan not out 0 Extras (b-10, lb-10, w-2, nb-3) 25 Total (all out; 141.1 overs) 403

Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-64 3-181 4-275 5-283 6-324 7-394 8-397 9-399 10-403

Bowling: Welegedara 29-7-79-2 (1w), Prasad 32-2-104-3 (3nb), Herath 37-5-89-2, Lakmal 24-8-54-0 (1w), Dilshan 19.1-1-57-3

Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana not out 42 L. Thirimanne b Hafeez 8 K. Sangakkara not out 29 Extras (b-6, lb-1, nb-2) 9 Total (for one wicket, 45 overs) 88

Fall of wickets: 1-22

To bat: M. Jayawardene, T. Dilshan, A. Mathews, K. Silva, D. Prasad, R. Herath, C. Welegedara, S. Lakmal

Bowling (to date): U. Gul 7-2-15-0 (1nb), Junaid Khan 6-0-14-0 (1nb), M. Hafeez 11-1-24-1, A. Rehman 13-2-20-0, S. Ajmal 8-4-8-0