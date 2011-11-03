Nov 3 Scoreboard at the close on the first day
of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in
Sharjah on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.
Sri Lanka first innings
T. Paranavitana c Y. Khan b Gul 4
T. Dilshan c Y. Khan b Ajmal 92
K. Sangakkara not out 112
M. Jayawardene not out 32
Extras (lb-3, nb-2) 5
Total (two wickets; 86 overs) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-177
To bat: A. Mathews, K. Silva, K. Kulasekara, S. Randiv, R.
Herath, D. Prasad, C. Welegedara
Bowling (to date): Gul 17-6-43-1 (1nb), J. Khan 17-2-63-0
(1nb), Ajmal 27-3-71-1, Rehman 24-5-62-0, Hafeez 1-0-3-0
Pakistan: M. Hafeez, T. Umar, A. Ali, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul
Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, A. Rehman, S. Ajmal, J. Khan
Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0.
