Nov 3 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana c Y. Khan b Gul 4 T. Dilshan c Y. Khan b Ajmal 92 K. Sangakkara not out 112 M. Jayawardene not out 32 Extras (lb-3, nb-2) 5 Total (two wickets; 86 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-177

To bat: A. Mathews, K. Silva, K. Kulasekara, S. Randiv, R. Herath, D. Prasad, C. Welegedara

Bowling (to date): Gul 17-6-43-1 (1nb), J. Khan 17-2-63-0 (1nb), Ajmal 27-3-71-1, Rehman 24-5-62-0, Hafeez 1-0-3-0

Pakistan: M. Hafeez, T. Umar, A. Ali, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, A. Rehman, S. Ajmal, J. Khan

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0.

(Editing by Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)