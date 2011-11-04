(Repeats to all subscribers)
Nov 4 Scoreboard at the close on the second day
of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in
Sharjah on Friday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 245-2)
T. Paranavitana c Y. Khan b Gul 4
T. Dilshan c Y. Khan b Ajmal 92
K. Sangakkara lbw b J. Khan 144
M. Jayawardene lbw b J. Khan 39
A. Mathews c Akmal b Rehman 17
K. Silva c Azhar b Ajmal 39
K. Kulasekara lbw b Ajmal 15
S. Randiv lbw b Gul 1
D. Prasad c Akmal b J. Khan 17
R. Herath not out 34
C. Welegedara b Gul 0
Extras (lb-5, nb-6) 11
Total (all out; 153.3 overs) 413
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-177 3-261 4-300 5-304 6-330 7-331
8-359 9-413 10-413
Bowling: Gul 29.3-10-76-3 (3nb), J. Khan 27-4-94-2 (2nb),
Ajmal 51-4-132-4, Rehman 45-14-103-1 (1nb), Hafeez 1-0-3-0
Pakistan first innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Jayawardene b Welegedara 6
Taufeeq Umar st Silva b Herath 19
Azhar Ali not out 10
Younis Khan not out 0
Extras 0
Total (for two wickets, 20 overs) 35
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-35
To bat: Misbah-ul Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, A.
Rehman, S. Ajmal, J. Khan
Bowling (to date): Welegedara 5-1-11-1, Prasad 4-0-9-0,
Kulasekara 3-0-14-0, Herath 5-4-1-1, Randiv 3-3-0-0
Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0.
