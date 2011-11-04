(Repeats to all subscribers)

Nov 4 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Friday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 245-2) T. Paranavitana c Y. Khan b Gul 4 T. Dilshan c Y. Khan b Ajmal 92 K. Sangakkara lbw b J. Khan 144 M. Jayawardene lbw b J. Khan 39 A. Mathews c Akmal b Rehman 17 K. Silva c Azhar b Ajmal 39 K. Kulasekara lbw b Ajmal 15 S. Randiv lbw b Gul 1 D. Prasad c Akmal b J. Khan 17 R. Herath not out 34 C. Welegedara b Gul 0 Extras (lb-5, nb-6) 11 Total (all out; 153.3 overs) 413

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-177 3-261 4-300 5-304 6-330 7-331 8-359 9-413 10-413

Bowling: Gul 29.3-10-76-3 (3nb), J. Khan 27-4-94-2 (2nb), Ajmal 51-4-132-4, Rehman 45-14-103-1 (1nb), Hafeez 1-0-3-0

Pakistan first innings Mohammad Hafeez c Jayawardene b Welegedara 6 Taufeeq Umar st Silva b Herath 19 Azhar Ali not out 10 Younis Khan not out 0 Extras 0

Total (for two wickets, 20 overs) 35

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-35

To bat: Misbah-ul Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, A. Rehman, S. Ajmal, J. Khan

Bowling (to date): Welegedara 5-1-11-1, Prasad 4-0-9-0, Kulasekara 3-0-14-0, Herath 5-4-1-1, Randiv 3-3-0-0

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0.

