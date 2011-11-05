Cricket-Cook "drained" by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
Nov 5 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.
Sri Lanka first innings 413
Pakistan first innings (overnight 35-2) M. Hafeez c Jayawardene b Welegedara 6 T. Umar st Silva b Herath 19 A. Ali b Kulasekara 53 Y. Khan b Welegedara 122 Misbah-ul Haq not out 50 A. Shafiq c Silva b Welegedara 16 A. Akmal lbw b Herath 7 A. Rehman not out 3 Extras (nb-3, w-2, lb-1) 6 Total (six wickets, 110 overs) 282
To bat: U. Gul, S. Ajmal, J. Khan
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-35 3-133 4-233 5-258 6-277
Bowling (to date): Welegedara 25-7-62-3 (1w), Prasad 4-0-9-0, Kulasekara 21-7-55-1 (3nb), Herath 32-10-73-2 (1w), Randiv 21-5-64-0, Dilshan 7-1-18-0
Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0
Feb 6 Alastair Cook was never the most innovative England cricket captain, his batting was designed to soothe rather than stir the blood and his personality was so cautious that it was little wonder he never featured when flashy sports awards were being handed out.
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.