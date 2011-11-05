Nov 5 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.

Sri Lanka first innings 413

Pakistan first innings (overnight 35-2) M. Hafeez c Jayawardene b Welegedara 6 T. Umar st Silva b Herath 19 A. Ali b Kulasekara 53 Y. Khan b Welegedara 122 Misbah-ul Haq not out 50 A. Shafiq c Silva b Welegedara 16 A. Akmal lbw b Herath 7 A. Rehman not out 3 Extras (nb-3, w-2, lb-1) 6 Total (six wickets, 110 overs) 282

To bat: U. Gul, S. Ajmal, J. Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-35 3-133 4-233 5-258 6-277

Bowling (to date): Welegedara 25-7-62-3 (1w), Prasad 4-0-9-0, Kulasekara 21-7-55-1 (3nb), Herath 32-10-73-2 (1w), Randiv 21-5-64-0, Dilshan 7-1-18-0

