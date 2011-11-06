UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
Nov 6 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Sunday.
Sri Lanka first innings 413
Pakistan first innings (overnight 282-6) M. Hafeez c Jayawardene b Welegedara 6 T. Umar st Silva b Herath 19 A. Ali b Kulasekara 53 Y. Khan b Welegedara 122 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dilshan b Randiv 89 A. Shafiq c Silva b Welegedara 16 A. Akmal lbw b Herath 7 A. Rehman c Paranavitana b Welegedara 3 U. Gul c Mathews b Herath 5 S. Ajmal not out 12 J. Khan b Welegedara 0
Extras (lb2, w3, nb3) 8 Total (all out, 138.2 overs) 340
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-35 3-133 4-233 5-258 6-277 7-282 8-289 9-336
Bowling: Welegedara 35.2-10-87-5 (1w), Prasad 4-0-9-0, Kulasekara 25-7-65-1 (3nb, 1w), Herath 42-14-85-3 (1w), Randiv 25-5-74-1, Dilshan 7-1-18-0
Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana not out 66 T. Dilshan c Hafeez b Gul 4 K. Sangakkara c Asad Shafiq b Mohammad Hafeez 51 M. Jayawardene lbw b Umar Gul 20 A. Mathews lbw b Saeed Ajmal 13 K. Silva lbw b Saeed Ajmal 0 K. Kulasekara not out 4 Extras (lb4 nb2) 6
Total (for five wickets; 53.4 overs) 164
To bat: S. Randiv, R. Herath, D. Prasad, C. Welegedara
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-80 3-127 4-155 5-155
Bowling (to date): Gul 12.4-1-35-2, J. Khan 5-3-9-0 (2nb), A. Rehman 12-1-38-0, Hafeez 10-1-34-1, Ajmal 14-2-44-2
Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0
