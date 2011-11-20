Nov 20 Scoreboard from fourth one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan innings: Mohammad Hafeez c Chandimal b Prasanna 27 Imran Farhat c Sangakkara b Fernando 10 Younus Khan c Mendis b Fernando 18 Misbah-ul-Haq run out 16 Shoaib Malik lbw b Mendis 2 Umar Akmal lbw b Mendis 2 Shahid Afridi c Sangakkara b Perera 75 Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Prasanna 10 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Fernando 20 Umar Gul b Malinga 7 Aizaz Cheema not out 3 Extras (lb-2, w-8) 10 Total (all out; 49.3 overs) 200

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-57 3-62 4-69 5-71 6-97 7-120 8-181 9-191

Bowling: Malinga 9.3-0-38-1 (1w), Perera 10-1-36-1(1w), Fernando 10-3-26-3(1w), Mendis 9-0-40-2, Prasanna 10-1-55-2 (4w), Dilshan 1-0-3-0

Sri Lanka innings: U. Tharanga c Khan b Cheema 16 T. Dilshan c Sarfraz b Cheema 11 K. Sangakkara b Afridi 58 D. Chandimal b Hafeez 11 M. Jayawardene c Hafeez b Afridi 55 A. Mathews c Ahmed b Ajmal 0 J. Mendis lbw b Afridi 2 T. Perera c Akmal b Afridi 7 S. Prasanna c & b Afridi 0 L. Malinga lbw b Ajmal 4 D. Fernando not out 0 Extras (lb-3, w-6, nb-1) 10 Total (All out; 45.2 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-37 3-53 4-155 5-156 6-161 7-168 8-168 9-174

Bowling: Gul 6-0-19-0, Cheema 8-0-48-2(2w), Hafeez 8-1-23-1, Malik 5-1-17-0(1nb, 2w), Ajmal 9-1-29-2 (1w), Afridi 9.2-0-35-5 (1w).

