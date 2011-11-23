Nov 23 Scoreboard from the fifth and final one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka innings: U. Tharanga c Akmal b Tanvir 3 T. Dilshan c Akmal b Umar Gul 12 D. Chandimal c Younis b Tanvir 7 K. Sangakkara c Misbah b Hafeez 78 C. Silva c Misbah b Junaid 1 A. Mathews b Ajmal 61 J. Mendis st Akmal b Afridi 2 T. Perera b Tanvir 25 S.Prasanna not out 8 L. Malinga c Misbah b Tanvir 4 Extras (lb-6, w-11) 17 Total (9 wickets; 50 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-20 3-32 4-46 5-164 6-176 7-180 8-214 9-218.

Did not bat: D. Fernando.

Bowling: Gul 7-1-34-1(1w), Tanvir 7-0-34-4(4w), Junaid Khan 3-0-18-1, Ajmal 10-2-26-1(1w), Afridi 10-0-60-1(1w), Hafeez 10-1-29-1(1w), Malik 3-0-11-0(2w).

Pakistan innings: Mohammad Hafeez c Sangakkara b Fernando 14 Asad Shafiq lbw b Mathews 26 Younis Khan lbw b Mendis 34 Misbah-ul-Haq c Perera b Mendis 66 Shoaib Malik lbw b Mendis 0 Umar Akmal not out 61 Shahid Afridi c Sangakkara b Malinga 4 Sohail Tanvir c Chandimal b Fernando 1 Saeed Ajmal not out 0 Extras (b-2, lb-3, w-8) 13 Total (7 wickets; 47.2 overs) 219

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-51 3-113 4-113 5-197 6-202 7-215.

Did not bat: Umar Gul, Junaid Khan.

Bowling: Malinga 9-2-28-1 (1w), Perera 7-1-32-0(1w), Prasanna 8-0-48-0(2w), Fernando 9.2-0-47-2(2w), Mathews 5-1-11-1, Mendis 7-0-36-3, Dilshan 2-0-12-0(1w).

