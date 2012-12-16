HOBART, Dec 16 Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval on Sunday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 450-5 declared Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 87-4) D. Karunaratne c Wade b Hilfenhaus 14 T. Dilshan not out 132 K. Sangakkara c Hussey b Siddle 4 M. Jayawardene lbw Watson 12 T. Samaraweera c Wade b Lyon 7 A. Mathews lbw Siddle 75 P. Jayawardene lbw Siddle 40 N. Kulasekara c sub b Lyon 23 R. Herath lbw Siddle 0 S. Eranga not out 5 C. Welegedara c Hussey b Siddle 0 Extras (b-2, lb-6, nb-1) 9 Total (all out, 109.3 overs) 336 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-42 3-70 4-87 5-248 6-289 7-316 8-320 9-336 Bowling: Starc 24-3-104-1, Hilfenhaus 12.2-3-30-1, Lyon 25-8-76-2, Siddle 25.3-11-54-5 (nb-1), Watson 20.4-5-55-1, Clarke 2-0-9-0 Australia second innings E. Cowan not out 16 D. Warner not out 8 Extras (lb-1, nb-2) 3 Total (without loss, 14 overs) 27 To bat: P. Hughes, S. Watson, M.Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade, P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, M. Starc, N. Lyon. Bowling: Kulasekara 6-3-10-0 (nb-1), Welegedera 5-1-10-0 (nb-1), Dilshan, 2-0-2-0, Eranga 1-0-4-0 - - - - Series: Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)