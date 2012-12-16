HOBART, Dec 16 Scoreboard at close of play on
the third day of the first test between Australia and Sri Lanka
at Bellerive Oval on Sunday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 450-5 declared
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 87-4)
D. Karunaratne c Wade b Hilfenhaus 14
T. Dilshan not out 132
K. Sangakkara c Hussey b Siddle 4
M. Jayawardene lbw Watson 12
T. Samaraweera c Wade b Lyon 7
A. Mathews lbw Siddle 75
P. Jayawardene lbw Siddle 40
N. Kulasekara c sub b Lyon 23
R. Herath lbw Siddle 0
S. Eranga not out 5
C. Welegedara c Hussey b Siddle 0
Extras (b-2, lb-6, nb-1) 9
Total (all out, 109.3 overs) 336
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-42 3-70 4-87 5-248 6-289 7-316 8-320
9-336
Bowling: Starc 24-3-104-1, Hilfenhaus 12.2-3-30-1, Lyon
25-8-76-2, Siddle 25.3-11-54-5 (nb-1), Watson 20.4-5-55-1,
Clarke 2-0-9-0
Australia second innings
E. Cowan not out 16
D. Warner not out 8
Extras (lb-1, nb-2) 3
Total (without loss, 14 overs) 27
To bat: P. Hughes, S. Watson, M.Clarke, M. Hussey, M. Wade,
P. Siddle, B. Hilfenhaus, M. Starc, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Kulasekara 6-3-10-0 (nb-1), Welegedera 5-1-10-0
(nb-1), Dilshan, 2-0-2-0, Eranga 1-0-4-0
- - - -
Series:
Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)