HOBART, Dec 18 Scoreboard after Australia beat
Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first test after the fifth day at
Bellerive Oval on Tuesday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 450-5 declared
Sri Lanka first innings 336
Australia second innings 278
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 65-2)
D. Karunaratne b Starc 30
T. Dilshan c Wade b Watson 11
K. Sangakkara lbw Siddle 63
M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Siddle 19
T. Samaraweera lbw Siddle 49
A. Mathews c Wade b Siddle 19
P. Jayawardene c Hussey b Starc 21
N. Kulasekara c Wade b Starc 9
R. Herath b Starc 8
S. Eranga c Wade b Starc 6
C. Welegedera not out 0
Extras (b-10, lb-8, w-1, nb-1) 20
Total (all out, 119.2 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-47 3-112 4-151 5-201 6-218 7-235
8-247 9-250
Bowling: Starc 28.2-7-63-5 (nb-1, w-1), Siddle 26-11-50-4,
Watson 27-6-5-1, Lyon 32-12-57-0, Hussey 1-0-5-0, Warner
4-0-8-0, Wade 1-1-0-0.
- - - -
Series:
Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground
Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)