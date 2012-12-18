HOBART, Dec 18 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first test after the fifth day at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday: Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 450-5 declared Sri Lanka first innings 336 Australia second innings 278 Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 65-2) D. Karunaratne b Starc 30 T. Dilshan c Wade b Watson 11 K. Sangakkara lbw Siddle 63 M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Siddle 19 T. Samaraweera lbw Siddle 49 A. Mathews c Wade b Siddle 19 P. Jayawardene c Hussey b Starc 21 N. Kulasekara c Wade b Starc 9 R. Herath b Starc 8 S. Eranga c Wade b Starc 6 C. Welegedera not out 0 Extras (b-10, lb-8, w-1, nb-1) 20 Total (all out, 119.2 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-47 3-112 4-151 5-201 6-218 7-235 8-247 9-250 Bowling: Starc 28.2-7-63-5 (nb-1, w-1), Siddle 26-11-50-4, Watson 27-6-5-1, Lyon 32-12-57-0, Hussey 1-0-5-0, Warner 4-0-8-0, Wade 1-1-0-0. - - - - Series: Second test Dec. 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)