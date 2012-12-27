MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat Sri Lanka first innings 156 - - Australia first innings (overnight 150-3) D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62 E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36 P. Hughes run out 10 S. Watson c Samaraweera b Prasad 83 M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Eranga 106 M. Hussey b Dilshan c Herath 34 M. Wade c Eranga b Prasad 1 M. Johnson not out 73 P. Siddle c M. Jayawardene 13 N. Lyon not out 0 Extras (b-9, lb-5 w-6, nb-2) 22 Total (eight wickets, 129 overs) 440 Still to bat: J. Bird Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117 4-311 5-313 6-315 7-376 8-434 Bowling: C. Welegedara 14.4-6-38-0, S. Eranga 26.2-2-106-2 (nb-2, w-5), D. Prasad 24-2-102-3 (w-1), A. Mathews 13-3-47-1, R. Herath 39-7-95-0, T. Dilshan 12-1-38-1 - - - - Series: Australia won the first test in Hobart Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)