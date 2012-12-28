MELBOURNE, Dec 28 Scoreboard on the third day of the second test after Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 201 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia sealed the three-match series 2-0. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat Sri Lanka first innings 156 Australia first innings (overnight 440-8) D. Warner c Prasad b Mathews 62 E. Cowan c M. Jayawardene b Prasad 36 P. Hughes run out 10 S. Watson c Samaraweera b Prasad 83 M. Clarke c M. Jayawardene b Eranga 106 M. Hussey c Herath b Dilshan 34 M. Wade c Eranga b Prasad 1 M. Johnson not out 92 P. Siddle c M. Jayawardene b Eranga 13 N. Lyon c sub b Mathews 1 J. Bird b Eranga 0 Extras (b-9, lb-5 w-6 nb-2) 22 Total (all out, 134.4 overs) 460 Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-117 4-311 5-313 6-315 7-376 8-434 9-451 10-460 Bowling: C. Welegedara 14.4-6-38-0, S. Eranga 27-2-109-3 (nb-2, w-5), D. Prasad 26-2-106-3 (w-1), A. Mathews 16-3-60-2, R. Herath 39-7-95-0, T. Dilshan 12-1-38-1 Sri Lanka second innings T. Dilshan c Cowan b Johnson 0 D. Karunaratne run out 1 K. Sangakkara retired hurt 27 M. Jayawardene b Bird 0 T. Samaraweera lbw b Bird 1 A. Mathews b Johnson 35 D. Prasad c Hughes b Lyon 17 R. Herath not out 11 S. Eranga c Cowan b Siddle 0 P. Jayawardene absent hurt 0 C. Welegedara absent hurt 0 Extras (lb-10, nb-1) 11 Total (for nine wickets; 24.2 overs) 103 Fall of wickets 1-1 2-1 3-3 4-13 5-74 6-102 7-103 Bowling: M. Johnson 8-0-16-2, J. Bird 9-1-29-2 (nb-1), P. Siddle 5.2-0-32-1, Lyon 2-0-16-1 - - - - Series: Australia won the first test in Hobart Third test Jan. 3-7 Sydney Cricket Ground (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)