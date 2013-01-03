SYDNEY, Jan 3 Scoreboard at close of play on the
first day of the third test between Australia and Sri Lanka at
Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first
Sri Lanka first innings
T. Dilshan c Wade b Bird 34
D. Karunaratne c Hussey b Bird 5
M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Starc 72
L. Thirimanne c Warner b Lyon 91
T. Samaraweera lbw Siddle 12
A. Mathews c Hussey b Starc 15
D. Chandimal b Starc 24
D. Prasad c Starc b Siddle 2
R. Herath c Siddle b Bird 5
S. Lakmal c Hussey b Bird 5
N. Pradeep not out 17
Extras (lb-8, w-3, nb-1) 12
Total (all out, 87.4 overs) 294
Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-72 3-134 4-167 5-222 6-250 7-256
8-271 9-273
Bowling: Starc 19-0-71-3 (w-3), Bird 19.4-10-41-4, Siddle
15-3-46-2 (nb-1), Johnson 13-1-58-0, Lyon 19-2-69-1, Hussey
2-1-1-0.
Australia: D. Warner, E. Cowan, P. Hughes, M.Clarke, M.
Hussey, M. Wade, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, M. Starc, J.Bird, N.
Lyon.
Australia lead the three-match series 2-0
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter
Rutherford)