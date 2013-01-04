SYDNEY, Jan 4 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the third test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first Sri Lanka first innings 294 Australia first innings D. Warner c Prasad b Dilshan 85 E. Cowan run out 4 P. Hughes c Chandimal b Herath 87 M. Clarke c Karunaratne b Herath 50 M. Hussey run out 28 M. Wade not out 47 M. Johnson c Chandimal c Pradeep 13 P. Siddle not out 16 Extras (lb-5, w-7, nb-3) 15 Total (for six wickets, 88 overs) 342 Fall of wicket: 1-36 2-166 3-195 4-251 5-271 6-307 To bat: M. Starc, J.Bird, N. Lyon. Bowling: Lakmal 20-4-63-0, Pradeep 14-0-83-1 (w-5, nb-3), Prasad 11-0-53-0 (w-2), Mathews 2-0-11-0, Dilshan 19-2-58-1, Herath 22-3-69-2 Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thilan Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal - - Australia lead the three-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)