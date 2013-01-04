SYDNEY, Jan 4 Scoreboard at close of play on the
second day of the third test between Australia and Sri Lanka at
the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first
Sri Lanka first innings 294
Australia first innings
D. Warner c Prasad b Dilshan 85
E. Cowan run out 4
P. Hughes c Chandimal b Herath 87
M. Clarke c Karunaratne b Herath 50
M. Hussey run out 28
M. Wade not out 47
M. Johnson c Chandimal c Pradeep 13
P. Siddle not out 16
Extras (lb-5, w-7, nb-3) 15
Total (for six wickets, 88 overs) 342
Fall of wicket: 1-36 2-166 3-195 4-251 5-271 6-307
To bat: M. Starc, J.Bird, N. Lyon.
Bowling: Lakmal 20-4-63-0, Pradeep 14-0-83-1 (w-5, nb-3),
Prasad 11-0-53-0 (w-2), Mathews 2-0-11-0, Dilshan 19-2-58-1,
Herath 22-3-69-2
Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne
Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thilan
Samaraweera, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhammika Prasad,
Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal
- -
Australia lead the three-match series 2-0
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)