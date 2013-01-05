SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard at tea on the third day
of the third test between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney
Cricket Ground on Saturday:
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first
Sri Lanka first innings 294
Australia first innings (overnight 342-6)
D. Warner c Prasad b Dilshan 85
E. Cowan run out 4
P. Hughes c Chandimal b Herath 87
M. Clarke c Karunaratne b Herath 50
M. Hussey run out 25
M. Wade not out 102
M. Johnson c Chandimal c Pradeep 13
P. Siddle c Chandimal c Pradeep 38
M. Starc lbw Herath 2
N. Lyon b Herath 4
J.Bird not out 6
Extras (lb-6, w-7, nb-3) 16
Total (for nine dec, 107 overs) 432
Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-166 3-195 4-251 5-271 6-307 7-384
8-387 9-393
Bowling: Lakmal 24-4-95-0, Pradeep 20-1-114-2 (w-5, nb-3),
Prasad 11-0-53-0 (w-2), Mathews 2-0-11-0, Dilshan 19-2-58-1,
Herath 31-3-95-4
- -
Sri Lanka second innings
D. Karunaratne c Wade b Bird 85
T. Dilshan c Hughes b Johnson 5
M. Jayawardene c Clarke b Siddle 60
L. Thirimanne c Bird b Johnson 7
T. Samaraweera c Hussey b Lyon 0
A. Mathews run out 16
D. Chandimal not out 22
D. Prasad c Wade b Starc 15
R. Herath not out 9
Extras (b-1, lb-2, nb-3) 6
Total (for seven wickets, 62 overs) 225
Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-132 3-155 4-158 5-178 6-178 7-202
To bat: N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal
Bowling: Starc 10-0-48-1, Bird 15-2-51-1 (nb-3), Johnson
9-3-19-2, Siddle 14-3-35-1, Lyon 13-1-63-1, Hussey 1-0-6-0
- -
Australia lead the three-match series 2-0
