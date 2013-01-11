UPDATE 1-Cricket-India captains call on ICC to probe Smith in DRS storm
* Indian board takes dig at Smith on Twitter (Changes dateline, adds more reaction)
MELBOURNE Jan 11 Scoreboard from the first of five one-day internationals between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia won by 107 runs.
Australia innings
A Finch c Chandimal b A Mendis 16
P Hughes c Chandimal b Malinga 114
U Khawaja run out (J Mendis/Chandimal) 3
G Bailey c J Mendis b Mathews 89
D Hussey not out 60
G Maxwell c A Mendis b Kulasekara 5
B Haddin not out 10
Extras: (2b, 3lb, 5w) 10
Total: (five wickets; 50 overs)
Fall: 1-53, 2-72, 3-212, 4-241, 5-248.
Did not bat: M Johnson, M Starc, C McKay, X Doherty.
Bowling: N Kulasekara 10-0-53-1, L Malinga 10-1-61-1 (2w), A Mathews 8-0-46-1, A Mendis 10-0-62-1 (3w), T Dilshan 4-0-17-0, T Perera 4-0-28-0, J Mendis 4-0-33-0.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga c Haddin b Starc 1
T Dilshan run out (Khawaja) 51
M Jayawardene c Finch b McKay 5
D Chandimal c Haddin b McKay 73
A Mathews run out (Maxwell) 12
L Thirimanne run out (Maxwell/Haddin) 0
J Mendis c Bailey b Johnson 20
T Perera c Bailey b Johnson 4
N Kulasekara c Bailey b McKay 18
L Malinga not out 1
A Mendis c Haddin b McKay 0
Extras: (2b, 2lb, 9w) 13
Total: (all out; 40 overs)
Fall: 1-8, 2-17, 3-111, 4-128, 5-128, 6-167, 7-169, 8-194, 9-198.
Bowling: M Starc 6-0-25-1 (2w), C McKay 8-0-33-4, M Johnson 9-1-43-2 (2w), X Doherty 8-0-41-0, G Maxwell 4-0-28-0, D Hussey 5-0-24-0.
Australia won by 107 runs
Australia lead the five-match series 1-0
(Compiled by Stuart Condie)
* Indian board takes dig at Smith on Twitter (Changes dateline, adds more reaction)
MELBOURNE, March 8 Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.
WELLINGTON, March 8 Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over as New Zealand reduced South Africa to 63-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.