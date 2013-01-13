Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
ADELAIDE Jan 13 Scoreboard in the second of five one-day cricket internationals between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday:
Sri Lanka win by eight wickets.
Australia innings
A Finch c J Mendis b Mathews 4
P Hughes lbw b Kulasekara 3
G Bailey c Thirimanne b Malinga 26
D Hussey run out (Dilshan) 29
S Smith c K Perera b T Perera 8
G Maxwell c K Perera b Mathews 8
B Haddin c Thirimanne b A Mendis 50
B Cutting c K Perera b Malinga 27
K Richardson lbw b Malinga 0
C McKay c K Perera b T Perera 4
X Doherty not out 5
Extras: (1b, 1lb, 4w) 6
Total: (all out; 46.5 overs) 170
Fall: 1-7, 2-12, 3-51, 4-60, 5-82, 6-83, 7-140, 8-140, 9-146.
Bowling: N Kulasekara 9-0-24-1 (1w), A Mathews 10-1-24-2 (1w), T Perera 9-0-40-2 (1w), L Malinga 9-0-32-3, A Mendis 7.5-0-41-1 (1w), J Mendis 2-0-7-0.
Sri Lanka innings
U Tharanga c Haddin b McKay 0
T Dilshan c Maxwell b Cutting 51
L Thirimanne not out 102
K Perera not out 14
Extras: (3lb, 2w) 5
Total: (for two wickets; 40.1 overs) 172
Fall: 1-0, 2-137.
Did not bat: M Jayawardene, A Mathews, J Mendis, T Perera, N Kulasekara, L Malinga, A Mendis.
Bowling: C McKay 10-0-43-1, K Richardson 6-3-15-0, B Cutting 10-0-42-1 (1w), X Doherty 7-0-34-0, S Smith 4-0-16-0, G Maxwell 3.1-0-19-0 (1w).
Five-match series level at 1-1. (Compiled by Stuart Condie in Sydney; Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.