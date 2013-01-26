Jan 26 Scoreboard of the first Australia v Sri Lanka Twenty20 International at the Sydney Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Australia: D. Warner not out 90 A. Finch c K. Perera b Kulasekara 1 S. Marsh run out 6 G. Bailey c Dilshan b T. Perera 11 A. Voges not out 25 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1) 4 Total (for 3 wickets in 20 overs) 137 Did not bat: M. Wade, G. Maxwell, B. Cutting, M. Starc, X. Doherty, B. Laughlin. Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-31 3-53. Bowling: Mathews 4-0-39-0 (w-1), Kulasekara 4-0-21-1, Malinga 4-0-19-0, T. Perera 4-0-29-1, Mendis 4-0-26-0. Sri Lanka: K. Perera c Wade b Maxwell 33 T. Dilshan c Laughlin b Doherty 16 M. Jayawardene b Doherty 8 D. Chandimal c Cutting b Maxwell 5 A. Mathews not out 35 L. Thirimanne c Voges b Starc 20 T. Perera not out 19 Extras (lb-2, w-1) 3 Total (for 5 wickets in 18.5 overs) 139 Did not bat: J. Mendis, N. Kulasekara, A. Mendis, L. Malinga Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-53 3-61 4-69 5-104. Bowling: Doherty 4-0-21-2, Starc 4-0-19-1 (w-1), Cutting 3-0-27-0, Laughlin 3.5-0-46-0, Maxwell 3-0-15-2, Finch 1-0-9-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Pritha Sarkar)