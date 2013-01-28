Jan 28 Scoreboard from the second and final Twenty20 International match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday: Sri Lanka: T. Dilshan b Faulkner 6 K. Perera c Bailey b Maxwell 15 D. Chandimal c Bailey b Laughlin 5 M. Jayawardene not out 61 J. Mendis c Faulkner b Doherty 25 T. Perera not out 35 Extras (b-1, lb-8, w-5) 14 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 161 Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, A. Mendis, L. Malinga, A. Dananjaya. Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-33 3-39 4-102. Bowling: Maxwell 4-0-23-1(w-1), Starc 4-0-35-0(w-4), Faulkner 4-0-24-1, Laughlin 4-0-40-1, Doherty 4-0-30-1. Australia: D. Warner c T. Perera b Kulasekara 7 A. Finch lbw b A. Mendis 7 S. Marsh not out 47 G. Bailey c K. Perera b T. Perera 45 G. Maxwell not out 8 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 5 Total (For 3 wickets in 15 overs) 119 Did not bat: M. Wade, A. Voges, J. Faulkner, M. Starc, X. Doherty, B. Laughlin. Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-20 3-106. Bowling: Dilshan 2-0-10-0, Kulasekara 3-0-18-1(w-1), A. Mendis 3-0-25-1, Malinga 3-0-26-0, Dananjaya 1-0-12-0, T. Perera 3-0-25-1(nb-1). Sri Lanka won by three runs under Duckworth-Lewis method. Sri Lanka clinched series 2-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Clare Fallon)