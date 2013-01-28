Jan 28 Scoreboard from the second and final
Twenty20 International match between Australia and Sri Lanka at
the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday:
Sri Lanka:
T. Dilshan b Faulkner 6
K. Perera c Bailey b Maxwell 15
D. Chandimal c Bailey b Laughlin 5
M. Jayawardene not out 61
J. Mendis c Faulkner b Doherty 25
T. Perera not out 35
Extras (b-1, lb-8, w-5) 14
Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 161
Did not bat: A. Mathews, N. Kulasekara, A. Mendis, L.
Malinga, A. Dananjaya.
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-33 3-39 4-102.
Bowling: Maxwell 4-0-23-1(w-1), Starc 4-0-35-0(w-4),
Faulkner 4-0-24-1, Laughlin 4-0-40-1, Doherty 4-0-30-1.
Australia:
D. Warner c T. Perera b Kulasekara 7
A. Finch lbw b A. Mendis 7
S. Marsh not out 47
G. Bailey c K. Perera b T. Perera 45
G. Maxwell not out 8
Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 5
Total (For 3 wickets in 15 overs) 119
Did not bat: M. Wade, A. Voges, J. Faulkner, M. Starc, X.
Doherty, B. Laughlin.
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-20 3-106.
Bowling: Dilshan 2-0-10-0, Kulasekara 3-0-18-1(w-1), A.
Mendis 3-0-25-1, Malinga 3-0-26-0, Dananjaya 1-0-12-0, T. Perera
3-0-25-1(nb-1).
Sri Lanka won by three runs under Duckworth-Lewis method.
Sri Lanka clinched series 2-0.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Clare
Fallon)