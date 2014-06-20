June 20 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
first day of the second and final test between England and Sri
Lanka in Leeds on Friday:
England won the toss and elected to bowl
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne b Plunkett 28
K. Silva c Prior b Anderson 13
K. Sangakkara c Bell b Broad 79
M. Jayawardene c Jordan b Plunkett 22
L. Thirimanne c Robson b Plunkett 0
A. Mathews c Ballance b Anderson 26
D. Chandimal c Cook b Broad 45
D. Prasad c Prior b Plunkett 0
R. Herath not out 14
S. Eranga c Prior b Broad 0
N. Pradeep c Prior b Plunkett 13
Extras (b-8, lb-7, w-2) 17
Total (all out, 69.5 overs) 257
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-56 3-108 4-108 5-161 6-228 7-229
8-229 9-229 10-257
Bowling: Anderson 19-5-49-2, Broad 15-3-46-3, Jordan
16-4-58-0, Plunkett 15.5-2-64-5 (2w), Ali 3-0-16-0, Root 1-0-9-0
England first innings
A. Cook not out 14
S. Robson not out 21
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 0 wickets, 15 overs) 36
To bat: G. Ballance, I. Bell, J. Root, M. Ali, M. Prior, C.
Jordan, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson
Bowling: Pradeep 5-1-16-0, Eranga 6-3-9-0 (1nb), Herath
3-1-7-0, Prasad 1-0-4-0
