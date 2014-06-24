LEEDS, England, June 24 Scoreboard on the fifth
day of the second and final test between England and Sri Lanka
at Headingley on Tuesday:
Sri Lanka won by 100 runs
Sri Lanka 257 & 457
England 365 and second innings
S. Robson c Jayawardene b Prasad 24
A. Cook b Prasad 16
G. Ballance lbw b Prasad 0
I. Bell b Prasad 8
J. Root c Thirimanne b Pradeep 31
L. Plunkett c Pradeep b Herath 0
M. Ali not out 108
M. Prior c Silva b Prasad 10
C. Jordan lbw b Herath 21
S. Broad lbw b Herath 0
J. Anderson c Herath b Eranga 0
Extras (w-4, lb-7, nb-9, b-11) 31
Total (all out, 116.5 overs) 249
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-39 3-50 4-52 5-57
6-124 7-160 8-212 9-228 10-249
Bowling: Pradeep 13-2-55-1 (5nb, 1w), Eranga 23.5-10-38-1
(4nb), Herath 42-16-59-3, Mathews 10-3-16-0 (1w), Prasad
22-5-50-5 (2w), Jayawardene 6-2-13-0
