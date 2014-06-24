LEEDS, England, June 24 Scoreboard on the fifth day of the second and final test between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley on Tuesday: Sri Lanka won by 100 runs Sri Lanka 257 & 457 England 365 and second innings S. Robson c Jayawardene b Prasad 24 A. Cook b Prasad 16 G. Ballance lbw b Prasad 0 I. Bell b Prasad 8 J. Root c Thirimanne b Pradeep 31 L. Plunkett c Pradeep b Herath 0 M. Ali not out 108 M. Prior c Silva b Prasad 10 C. Jordan lbw b Herath 21 S. Broad lbw b Herath 0 J. Anderson c Herath b Eranga 0 Extras (w-4, lb-7, nb-9, b-11) 31 Total (all out, 116.5 overs) 249 Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-39 3-50 4-52 5-57 6-124 7-160 8-212 9-228 10-249 Bowling: Pradeep 13-2-55-1 (5nb, 1w), Eranga 23.5-10-38-1 (4nb), Herath 42-16-59-3, Mathews 10-3-16-0 (1w), Prasad 22-5-50-5 (2w), Jayawardene 6-2-13-0 (Compiled by Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)