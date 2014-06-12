LONDON, June 12 Scoreboard at the close of play on the opening day of the first test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday. Sri Lanka won the toss England first innings A. Cook b Kulasekara 17 S. Robson c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 1 G. Ballance c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 23 I. Bell lbw Eranga 56 J. Root not out 102 Moeen Ali c M.Jayawardene b Herath 48 M. Prior not out 76 Extras (b-5, lb-11, nb-5) 21 Total (for 5 wickets, 89 overs) 344 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-22 3-74 4-120 5-209 To bat: C. Jordan, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson Bowling: Kulasekara 20-3-61-1, Pradeep 17-1-67-2 (nb-2), Eranga 18-2-86-1 (nb-3), Mathews 11-2-39-0, Herath 22-2-68-1, Thirimanne 1-0-7-0 (Compiled by Josh Reich)