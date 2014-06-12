LONDON, June 12 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the opening day of the first test between England and Sri
Lanka at Lord's on Thursday.
Sri Lanka won the toss
England first innings
A. Cook b Kulasekara 17
S. Robson c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 1
G. Ballance c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 23
I. Bell lbw Eranga 56
J. Root not out 102
Moeen Ali c M.Jayawardene b Herath 48
M. Prior not out 76
Extras (b-5, lb-11, nb-5) 21
Total (for 5 wickets, 89 overs) 344
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-22 3-74 4-120 5-209
To bat: C. Jordan, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson
Bowling: Kulasekara 20-3-61-1, Pradeep 17-1-67-2 (nb-2),
Eranga 18-2-86-1 (nb-3), Mathews 11-2-39-0, Herath 22-2-68-1,
Thirimanne 1-0-7-0
