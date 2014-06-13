LONDON, June 13 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the opening test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl England first innings A. Cook b Kulasekara 17 S. Robson c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 1 G. Ballance c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 23 I. Bell lbw Eranga 56 J. Root not out 200 Moeen Ali c M.Jayawardene b Herath 48 M. Prior c Silva b Eranga 86 C. Jordan c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 19 S. Broad c Karunaratne b Pradeep 47 L. Plunkett C Silva b Pradeep 39 J. Anderson not out 9 Extras (b-12, lb-12, nb-6) 30 Total (for 9 wickets dec, 130.3 overs) 575 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-22 3-74 4-120 5-209 6-380 7-402 8-466 9-547 Bowling: Kulasekara 22-3-83-1, Pradeep 29-2-123-4(nb-2), Eranga 30-3-163-3(nb-4), Mathews 11-2-39-0, Herath 37.3-2-136-1, Thirimanne 1-0-7-0 Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne c Prior b Jordan 38 K. Silva not out 62 K. Sangakkara not out 32 Extras (b-4, w-4) 8 Total (for 1 wicket, 40 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-54 To bat: M. Jayawardene, L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, S. Eranga Bowling: Anderson 10-1-43-0, Broad 10-2-39-0(w-1), Jordan 10-3-26-1 (w-1), Plunkett 7-1-25-0 (w-2), Moeen 3-1-3-0 (Compiled by Josh Reich)