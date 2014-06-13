LONDON, June 13 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the opening test between England and Sri Lanka at
Lord's on Friday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl
England first innings
A. Cook b Kulasekara 17
S. Robson c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 1
G. Ballance c P.Jayawardene b Pradeep 23
I. Bell lbw Eranga 56
J. Root not out 200
Moeen Ali c M.Jayawardene b Herath 48
M. Prior c Silva b Eranga 86
C. Jordan c P. Jayawardene b Eranga 19
S. Broad c Karunaratne b Pradeep 47
L. Plunkett C Silva b Pradeep 39
J. Anderson not out 9
Extras (b-12, lb-12, nb-6) 30
Total (for 9 wickets dec, 130.3 overs) 575
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-22 3-74 4-120 5-209 6-380 7-402
8-466 9-547
Bowling: Kulasekara 22-3-83-1, Pradeep 29-2-123-4(nb-2),
Eranga 30-3-163-3(nb-4), Mathews 11-2-39-0, Herath 37.3-2-136-1,
Thirimanne 1-0-7-0
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne c Prior b Jordan 38
K. Silva not out 62
K. Sangakkara not out 32
Extras (b-4, w-4) 8
Total (for 1 wicket, 40 overs) 140
Fall of wickets: 1-54
To bat: M. Jayawardene, L. Thirimanne, A. Mathews, P.
Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, S. Eranga
Bowling: Anderson 10-1-43-0, Broad 10-2-39-0(w-1),
Jordan 10-3-26-1 (w-1), Plunkett 7-1-25-0 (w-2), Moeen 3-1-3-0
