LONDON, June 16 Scoreboard in the first test between England and Sri Lanka that ended in a draw at Lord's on Monday. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl England 575-9 declared & 267-8 Sri Lanka 453 & second innings D. Karunaratne c Robson b Broad 16 K. Silva c Prior b Jordan 57 K. Sangakkara b Anderson 61 M. Jayawardene c Prior b Anderson 18 L. Thirimanne c Jordan b Anderson 2 A. Mathews c Cook b Anderson 18 P. Jayawardene lbw b Jordan 8 N. Kulasekara lbw b Broad 1 R. Herath c Prior b Broad 1 S. Eranga not out 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (b-11, lb-7, nb-1) 19 Total (for nine wickets, 90 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-123 3-159 4-169 5-170 6-194 7-199 8-201 9-201 Bowling: Anderson 19-10-25-4, Broad 21-9-43-3, Jordan 18-10-34-2, Plunkett 16-5-39-0, Moeen Ali 12-2-35-0 (nb-1), Root 4-3-7-0 (Compiled by Josh Reich, edited by Tony Jimenez)