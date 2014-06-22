UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
LEEDS, ENGLAND, June 22, - Scorecard at the close of play on the third day of the second and final test between England and Sri Lanka at Headingley, on Sunday:
Sri Lanka were all out for 257 in their first innings (K. Sangakkara 79; Liam Plunkett 5-64, Broad 3-46) England first innings A. Cook c Sangakkara b Prasad 17 S. Robson b Pradeep 127 G. Ballance c Chandimal b Mathews 74 I. Bell c Chandimal b Eranga 64 J. Root c Chandimal b Mathews 13 M. Ali c Chandimal b Eranga 2 M. Prior not out 27 C. Jordan c Jayawardene b Eranga 17 S. Broad c Thirimanne b Mathews 4 L. Plunkett b Mathews 2 J. Anderson c & b Eranga 0 Extras (w-3, lb-2, nb-13) 18 Total (all out, 115.5 overs) 365 Fall of Wickets: 1-49 2-191 3-278 4-311 5-311 6-313 7-338 8-344 9-350 10-365 Bowling: Pradeep 22-3-90-1, Eranga 32.5-10-93-4, Herath 25-3-61-0, Prasad 20-3-75-1, Mathews 16-4-44-4
Sri Lanka second innings D. Karunaratne c Prior b Plunkett 45 K. Silva c Prior b Plunkett 13 K. Sangakkara lbw b Ali 55 M. Jayawardene not out 55 L. Thirimanne b Ali 0 A. Mathews not out 24 Extras (b-5, lb-8, nb-3, w-6) 22 Total (for 4 wickets, 73 overs) 214 Fall of Wickets: 1-40 2-93 3-172 4-176 To Bat: D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, R.Herath, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep Bowling: Anderson 12-3-32-0, Broad 18-5-51-0, Jordan 19-6-41-0, Plunkett 15-1-51-2, Ali 9-0-26-2 (Compiled by Tom, editing by Tony Goodson)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.