COLOMBO Aug 9 Fast bowler Lasith Malinga and opening batsman Upul Tharanga have been included in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad for the first three one-day internationals against Australia.

Malinga missed the two Twenty20 matches won by Sri Lanka at Pallekele due to a back injury while Tharanga's three-month ban from cricket ended on Tuesday.

Tharanga, who was suspended for taking a banned substance during this year's 50-over World Cup, is likely to open with captain Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Mahela Jayawardene will drop back down the order after opening with the skipper in the recent one-day series in England.

Chairman of selectors Duleep Mendis said he expected Malinga to miss the first one-dayer at Pallekele on Wednesday.

"We have been advised by the team physio to rest Malinga for the first ODI," said Mendis.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and fast bowler Dhammika Prasad have been omitted from the squad that featured in the Twenty20s.

Mendis said the selectors would review performances in the opening three games and if necessary make changes to the squad for the last two matches.

Sri Lanka squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Angelo Mathews (vice-captain), Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeevan Mendis, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Suranga Lakmal, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekera, Suraj Randiv, Rangana Herath, Chamara Silva, Shaminda Eranga.