COLOMBO May 2 Left-arm fast bowler Chanaka Welegedara was recalled after an absence of three years to Sri Lanka's one-day squad for the Champions Trophy in England next month.

Welegedara, who last played a one-day international in June 2010, has struggled with injury problems.

He was among three players returning to the 15-man squad along with batsman Mahela Jayawardene, who missed the home series against Bangladesh due to a finger injury, and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath who was rested.

Opener Upul Tharanga and spinner Ajantha Mendis were the notable absentees from the squad. Sri Lanka drew the home series against Bangladesh 1-1 in March.

Sri Lanka begin the tournament with a Group A match against New Zealand in Cardiff on June 9. Australia and hosts England are the other two countries in the group.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kusal Perera, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shaminda Eranga, Sachithra Senanayake, Chanaka Welagedara. (Editing by Ed Osmond)