COLOMBO, July 17 Dinesh Chandimal will captain Sri Lanka in place of suspended skipper Angelo Mathews in the first two one-day internationals of the five-match series against South Africa in Colombo.

Mathews misses the games on July 20 and 23 after being given a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over rate in the Tri-Nation series final defeat to India in the West Indies last week.

Uncapped batsman Angelo Perera was included in the 14-man squad announced by the national selectors on Wednesday.

Left-hander Jehan Mubarak, whose last ODI was in January 2009, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Thisara Perera were recalled.

Dilshan missed the West Indies tri-series with a calf injury and Perera was left out of the side after a poor Champions Trophy tournament.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Perera, Jehan Mubarak, Rangana Herath, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Lasith Malinga, Shaminda Eranga, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal. (Editing By Alison Wildey)