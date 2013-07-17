Cricket-Root hits unbeaten 90 as England clinch series
NORTH SOUND, Antigua, March 5 Joe Root struck an unbeaten 90 as he and Chris Woakes steered England to a four-wicket victory over West Indies in their second one-day international on Sunday.
COLOMBO, July 17 Dinesh Chandimal will captain Sri Lanka in place of suspended skipper Angelo Mathews in the first two one-day internationals of the five-match series against South Africa in Colombo.
Mathews misses the games on July 20 and 23 after being given a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over rate in the Tri-Nation series final defeat to India in the West Indies last week.
Uncapped batsman Angelo Perera was included in the 14-man squad announced by the national selectors on Wednesday.
Left-hander Jehan Mubarak, whose last ODI was in January 2009, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Thisara Perera were recalled.
Dilshan missed the West Indies tri-series with a calf injury and Perera was left out of the side after a poor Champions Trophy tournament.
Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Perera, Jehan Mubarak, Rangana Herath, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Lasith Malinga, Shaminda Eranga, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal. (Editing By Alison Wildey)
NORTH SOUND, Antigua, March 5 Joe Root struck an unbeaten 90 as he and Chris Woakes steered England to a four-wicket victory over West Indies in their second one-day international on Sunday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between West Indies and England on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies Innings K. Brathwaite st Buttler b Ali 42 E. Lewis c Billings b Finn 8 K. Powell c&b Finn 9 S. Hope c Buttler b Stokes 16 J. Mohammed c Ras
LAHORE, Pakistan, March 5 Peshawar Zalmi capitalised on an early batting collapse by Quetta Gladiators to secure a 58-run victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on Sunday.