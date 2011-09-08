(Fixes typo in headline)

* Marsh make Australia test debut, Prasanna for Sri Lanka

* Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Left hand batsman Shaun Marsh will debut for Australia as the number three batsman, while spinner Seekuge Prasanna will make debut for the home team as the are named the second test 11 between the two teams in Kandy on Thursday.

Marsh, son for former Australian test player Geoff, will be a straight swap for former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who has flown home for his second child birth, while Prasanna will replace left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who has an injured finger.

Geoff Marsh presented his son with the baggy green.

"We would have wanted to have a bat as well, wicket looks fantastic. Little bit emotional moment when Shaun got his Test cap. Nice for Geoff to come all the way for that. All the boys were excited," Australia captain Michael Clarke said.

Prasanna in his one-day debut against Australia captured three wickets for 32 runs.

Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.

Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Trent Copeland, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Phillip Hughes, Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh.

Sri Lanka - Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga Paranavitana, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera, Prasanna Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Suraj Randiv, Suranga Lakmal, Chanaka Welagedara, Seekuge Prasanna.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)