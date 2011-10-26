DUBAI Oct 26 Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the second test of their three-match series in the Gulf region on Wednesday.

Pakistan dropped paceman Aizaz Cheema and included left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman for the match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka, however, suffered a major blow when wicketkeeper-batsman Prassana Jayawardene was ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a stomach injury, the country's cricket board said.

Jayawardene, who made a match-saving 120 in the second innings to save last week's test in Abu Dhabi, was replaced by Kaushal Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The right-handed batsman, who added 201 for the sixth wicket with double centurion Kumar Sangakkara to help take his side to safety in the first test, suffered the injury in the lower right area of his abdomen.

Paceman Nuwan Pradeep was also dropped from the Sri Lanka team and will be replaced by Dhammika Prasad.

Pakistan are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because of security fears in their own country. The third and final match will be played in Sharjah from Nov. 3.

Teams:

Pakistan: Misbah-ul Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman.

Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga Paranavitana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Kaushal Silva, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Chanaka Welagedera, Dhammika Prasad.