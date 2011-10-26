DUBAI Oct 26 Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne
Dilshan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the
second test of their three-match series in the Gulf region on
Wednesday.
Pakistan dropped paceman Aizaz Cheema and included left-arm
spinner Abdur Rehman for the match being played at the Dubai
International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka, however, suffered a major blow when
wicketkeeper-batsman Prassana Jayawardene was ruled out for the
remainder of the series due to a stomach injury, the country's
cricket board said.
Jayawardene, who made a match-saving 120 in the second
innings to save last week's test in Abu Dhabi, was replaced by
Kaushal Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.
The right-handed batsman, who added 201 for the sixth wicket
with double centurion Kumar Sangakkara to help take his side to
safety in the first test, suffered the injury in the lower right
area of his abdomen.
Paceman Nuwan Pradeep was also dropped from the Sri Lanka
team and will be replaced by Dhammika Prasad.
Pakistan are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region because
of security fears in their own country. The third and final
match will be played in Sharjah from Nov. 3.
Teams:
Pakistan: Misbah-ul Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq
Umar, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Umar
Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan, Abdur Rehman.
Sri Lanka: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Tharanga
Paranavitana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela
Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, Kaushal Silva, Rangana Herath,
Suranga Lakmal, Chanaka Welagedera, Dhammika Prasad.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John
O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)