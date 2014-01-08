Jan 8 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bowl in the second test against Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both teams went with a lone frontline spinner for the match with Sri Lanka replacing off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake with fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who played his last test in Australia a year ago.

Sarfraz Ahmed replaced injured wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal as the only change in the Pakistan team.

The first match of the three-test series in Abu Dhabi ended in a draw.

Pakistan: Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Greg Stutchbury)