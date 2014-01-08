UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 8 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bowl in the second test against Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.
Both teams went with a lone frontline spinner for the match with Sri Lanka replacing off-spinner Sachithra Senanayake with fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who played his last test in Australia a year ago.
Sarfraz Ahmed replaced injured wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal as the only change in the Pakistan team.
The first match of the three-test series in Abu Dhabi ended in a draw.
Pakistan: Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilawal Bhatti, Rahat Ali, Saeed Ajmal, Junaid Khan
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Prasanna Jayawardene, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Greg Stutchbury)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.