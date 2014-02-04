UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Feb 4 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Tuesday.
Bangladesh, who were crushed in the first test in Dhaka by an innings and 248 runs, made three changes to their team for the match.
The hosts dropped Marshall Ayub, Rubel Hossain and Robiul Islam and brought in batsman Imrul Kayes, all-rounder Mahmudullah and left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak as they seek a series-levelling win.
Paceman Nuwan Pradeep and off-spinner Ajantha Mendis replaced the injured Shaminda Eranga and Rangana Herath in the Sri Lankan team.
Teams: Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Nuwan Pradeep, Ajantha Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Nasir Hossain, Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Hossain, Abdur Razzak (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams