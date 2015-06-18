Cricket-South Africa win toss, elect to bat in third test v NZ
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
June 18 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq asked Sri Lanka to bat first after rain, which had wiped out the entire opening day's play, delayed the toss on day two of the first test at Galle on Thursday.
"It looks like a batting track but we've already lost a day and a quarter. I'm also not sure of what's coming tomorrow," Misbah said after winning toss.
"Looking forward, if we can get them out early in the first innings and then see what the total is. Also there is always something on a fresh pitch on the first day of a test match."
His counterpart Angelo Mathews was rather happy getting what he wanted despite losing the toss.
"I was going to bat first. The wicket looks pretty dry, it would remain same for the first couple of days. I'm very happy to bat first," said Mathews, who would bat at number five following the retirement of Mahela Jayawardene.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews (captain), Kithuruwan Vithanage, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep
Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Junaid Khan (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Koc